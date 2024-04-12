D.C. United returns home Saturday, hosts Orlando City

LEESBURG, Va. (DC News Now) — D.C. United is back at Audi Field on Saturday, as they host Orlando City in their eighth match of the season.

The club is fresh off another tie, their fourth of the season, this time to the Columbus Crew in a match where they led until the 87th minute before the match being tied.

“There’s ties that feel like wins and there’s ties that feel like losses,” said defender Aaron Herrera. “The game was completely in our hands. When they went a man down and we were a man up, we were still letting them dictate the game, which shouldn’t be happening.”

“The majority of that match was what we’ve been building,” said head coach Troy Lesesne. “Now, how do we take the next step forward. That’s really what the topics have been this week.”

The black and red sit at 8th in the eastern conference standings with ten points. Their opponent, Orlando City, is near the bottom of the table with only five points. However, with it being so early in the season, it’s a match that D.C. United cannot overlook.

“We know Orlando is an extremely dangerous team,” said Herrera. “Coming into the year, they were one of the favorites in the east. Hopefully we can start putting teams away early in the first half versus letting them hang in until the end.”

“They are going to be a difficult opponent,” said Lesesne. “I can’t say that I look at where they are in the standings right now. We’re very much focused on how we want to execute our match plan. We are going to need to do that at home in order to have a complete performance to secure three points.”

The club will look for their third win of the season Saturday against Orlando City. Kickoff for the match is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

