D.C. United hits slump, looks to get win vs. Montreal

LEESBURG, Va. (DC News Now) — In the last three matches, D.C. United has lost to Inter Miami (1-0) and the New York Red Bulls (4-1), as well as tied with the Chicago Fire (1-1) on Saturday.

The Black and Red are in need of a win, and it all starts on Wednesday, as they travel up north to take on Montreal in their first of two matches in the span of four days.

“We have to make sure we are not looking to Saturday yet,” said head coach Troy Lesesne. “This is what all the players want. Is to have matches like this back-to-back, particularly when we come off a match versus Chicago in which we felt like wasn’t our best effort.”

“The best part of the game is playing in games,” said 19-year-old midfielder Jackson Hopkins. “You train just so you can play games. We have an opportunity to put six points up and move up the table, so that excites everyone.”

D.C. United’s match against Montreal will kick off Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.