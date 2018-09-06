D.C. Mayor Bowser gets into a friendly wager with Seattle's mayor for WNBA Finals

With the Washington Mystics playing for the WNBA Championship, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser has gotten herself in a friendly wager rooting for her home team.

Holding the other half of the wager for the Seattle Storm is the mayor of Seattle, Jenny Durkan.

On Thursday Mayor Bowser announced the challenge on Twitter including the stipulations.

🏀 Seattle or DC? #ObviouslyDC@MayorJenny, we've dealt with our fair share of storms in DC this summer and we're prepared to handle one more!



Looking forward to cheering on the @WashMystics as they bring another championship and gift basket to the District.#TogetherDC pic.twitter.com/SFw1k1BpkX



— Mayor Muriel Bowser (@MayorBowser) September 6, 2018

In addition to the losing mayor having to wear the winning team's jersey, the losing city will have to fork over a gift basket from their local female business owners.

This wager is similar to the one that Bowser had when the Washington Capitals advanced to the Stanley Cup Finals. Fortunately for her, she won that bet against the Las Vegas mayor.

Can Mayor Bowser go 2-for-2 in championship bets for her teams?

MORE MYSTICS NEWS: