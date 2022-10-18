D.C. Attorney General plans to take action against the Commanders and owner Daniel Snyder

The NFL owner’s meetings begin Tuesday, and it’s no surprise that Washington Commanders owner Daniel Snyder is in the news ahead of the league meetings.

On Monday night, Mark Maske, Nicki Jhabvala and Liz Clarke of The Washington Post reported that Washington D.C. attorney general Karl Racine has nearly completed his investigation into Snyder and the Commanders and plans to take further action.

Racine and his team “are moving full steam ahead,” according to that person, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the matter, adding: “Dan Snyder, the Commanders, and the NFL will soon face accountability for their actions. … Snyder will no longer be able to dodge subpoenas or avoid testifying or answering questions.”

While the NFL owner’s meetings are on Tuesday, Snyder’s situation isn’t on the agenda. However, once team executives have left the room, the owners could have a discussion about Snyder. Snyder’s wife and co-owner, Tanya, and team president Jason Wright are expected to represent Washington at the meetings.

According to The Post, Racine’s office began their investigation in April after reports of alleged financial improprieties by the Commanders, which the team strongly denied.

Snyder and the team are currently under two investigations, one from the House Oversight Committee and a second NFL investigation led by Mary Jo White.

There was a report last month that other NFL owners believe they could either convince Snyder to sell or gather enough votes to force him to sell the franchise.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire