D-Backs vs. White Sox Highlights

The Mariners snapped a four-game losing streak and moved to a half-game back of the Astros for the third AL wild-card spot.
"That's the plan," said Watson as the Packers face a key early-season NFC North matchup.
On this week's 'Ekeler's Edge' the L.A. Chargers RB provides an update on his injury and does a deep film study with Matt Harmon on the Miami Dolphins historic 70-point performance.
The Phillies are back in the playoffs for a second straight season, and the Brewers have claimed the NL's No. 3 seed.
If Ryan Day wants to prove Lou Holtz wrong, that can only be done on a November afternoon in Ann Arbor.
Check out our fantasy football running back rankings for Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season!
Check out our fantasy football FLEX rankings for Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season!
Check out our fantasy football tight end rankings for Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season!
Check out our fantasy football wide receiver rankings for Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season!
Check out our fantasy football kicker rankings for Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season!
The Cardinals are coming off a monumental upset of the Dallas Cowboys with San Francisco looming.
How often do you get a chance to add a player who just rushed for 200-plus yards off the waiver wire? Well, this is one of those weeks.
On Monday night, the Eagles' defense shined.
The Yankees were eliminated from playoff contention Sunday after making the postseason in Aaron Boone's first five seasons as manager.
Namath didn't mince words while also targeting head coach Robert Saleh and general manager Joe Douglas.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Monday Night Football.
“There’s really no need for him to address the media," Ohtani's agent said of the two-way superstar, who hasn't spoken publicly since Aug. 9.
The NASCAR Cup Series shifts to Texas Motor Speedway to open the second round of the playoffs this weekend.
With his win in the playoff-opening Southern 500 on Sunday, Kyle Larson clinched entry into the NASCAR Cup Series postseason Round of 12.
U.S. captain Zach Johnson didn't call Bryson DeChambeau about a selection, and that stings a bit.