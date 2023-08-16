D-backs vs Rockies Highlights

The Dodgers have gone 13-1 so far in August and hold a nine-game lead in the NL West.
McLaren looked like it was heading nowhere early in the season, but over the last four races the team has come around in dramatic fashion.
The Liberty have won two straight games against the Aces, who seemed unstoppable for most of the season.
Lionel Messi has now scored nine goals in just six games with Inter Miami.
Here’s one player to back in the top-20 market who could also win the tournament outright.
The top 30 in the standings will qualify for the Tour Championship next week in Atlanta.
Celtics training camp is a month and a half away.
Viktor Hovland took the third spot on the European team on Tuesday, joining Jon Rahm and Rory McIlroy.
Elliott has an average finish of 5.7 in six races at Watkins Glen.
The Vikings released Dalvin Cook earlier this summer after six seasons with the franchise.
Andy Behrens examines the running back landscape to help you prepare for drafts at fantasy's most important position.
Follow along with Yahoo Sports as training camps open across the NFL.
The Seminoles won 10 games in 2022 for the first time since 2016.
Trentyn Flowers is out at Louisville just a week before classes start. He will play for Australia's Adelaide 36ers next season instead.
The Braves haven't been able to maintain their torrid pace lately.
“Jeter came in and destroyed the ballpark.”
With Week 1 of exhibition games in the books, fantasy football analyst Dan Titus examines some key ADP changes.
Jennifer Eakins reveals 17 things fantasy managers should know about coming out of the first full week of preseason action.
Jonathan Taylor asked for a trade last month after the Colts declined to lock him down on a long-term deal earlier this summer.
This week's Aces-Liberty games may end up being a sign as to which team could raise the trophy in October if certain issues aren’t ironed out.