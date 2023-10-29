D-backs vs. Rangers Game 2 Recap

This postseason has been a Marte Part-ay for the D-backs.
This weekend is stacked with postseason MLB and NWSL action, the final day of the MLS regular season, four ranked-on-ranked college football games, the U.S. Grand Prix, and much more.
“We never give up,” Marte said after the Diamondbacks finally drove home the run that notched their first victory of the series.
The Phillies took a 2-0 series lead in dominant fashion Tuesday.
Merrill Kelly delivered another dominant performance, and the Diamondbacks offense provided more than enough in the 9-1 victory.
It was a Saturday to forget for some college football juggernauts.
Gabriel Moreno struck first with a solo home run in the fourth. The Diamondbacks kept adding on from there.
Washington scored the game-clinching TD four plays later for a 42-33 win.
Shilo Sanders, the son of Colorado head coach Deion Sanders, delivered a huge hit after a reception by UCLA’s Carsen Ryan late in the second quarter.
Oregon kept its College Football Playoff hopes alive with a big road win over Utah.
"Where is the respect for human life?"
Fury won a split decision by scores of 96-93, 95-94 and 94-95, but former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou clearly won the night.
Charles Leclerc won his second straight pole as Verstappen aims for his 16th win of the year.
Here's how to watch the Georgia vs. Florida game this week, plus the rest of the Week 9 college football schedule.
With his win in the playoff-opening Southern 500 on Sunday, Kyle Larson clinched entry into the NASCAR Cup Series postseason Round of 12.
Penn State was favored by 31 points but needed a late touchdown to avoid an upset at the hands of Indiana.
Mountaineers head coach Josh Eilert said that Akok was stable and responsive and was staying overnight at a local hospital for more testing.
The two swings that rewrote Game 1 of the World Series were no accident — just ask Rangers bench coach Donnie Ecker.
Corey Seager tied the game with a home run in the bottom of the ninth. Adolis García finished the job in the 11th.
The heralded rookie scored 21 points to go with 12 rebounds, three blocks, two steals and one assist in 31 minutes.