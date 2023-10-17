D-backs vs. Phillies Game 1 Recap
Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber and Nick Castellanos homered to back Zack Wheeler's six strong frames in the Phillies' 5-3 win over the D-backs
The Phillies' momentum hasn't let up, and they lead 1-0 in this NLCS.
The Phillies' slugger had one home run in his first 26 career postseason games.
The Phillies are going back to the NLCS, thanks to Nick Castellanos and some clutch defense.
These Phillies seem to have landed on something that works in the postseason, and their roster features some bold tendencies worth noticing.
Wheeler picked up right where he left off last October, dealing some of his best stuff Tuesday as the Phillies topped the Marlins in Game 1.
A busy Day 1 of postseason action is in the books, with two road teams surprising with victories in Game 1.
Bryce Harper lit up umpire Ángel Hernández after he was called out on a checked swing Thursday.
The Rangers are headed home with a 2-0 lead in the ALCS, while the Phillies are ahead 1-0 in the NLCS.
The Rangers are headed home to Arlington with a 2-0 lead in this ALCS.
