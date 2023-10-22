D-backs vs. Phillies Game 5 Recap
Kyle Schwarber and Bryce Harper both went yard, plus Zack Wheeler threw seven stellar innings to lead the Phillies to a 6-1 Game 5 victory
The Phillies are up 3-2 and headed home to Philly with a chance to clinch a spot in the World Series in Game 6 on Monday.
The Phillies got back to their winning ways in NLCS Game 5, taking a 3-2 series lead with dominant pitching and timely slugging.
