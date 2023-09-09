D-backs vs. Cubs Highlights
Gabriel Moreno scored the go-ahead run in the 10th and Tommy Pham added an RBI single to lead the D-Backs over the Cubs, 3-2
Reds rookie Spencer Steer seemed to make a great catch ... but didn't.
Hollins' score came as Virginia honored Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D'Sean Perry before the game.
Here's how to watch the Texas vs. Alabama game this week, plus the rest of the Week 2 college football schedule.
The next great American tennis player is officially here.
Baylor had a shot for a TD with one second left but its last-gasp pass fell incomplete.
Follow along with Yahoo Sports as Gauff takes on her first US Open final.
Deion Sanders’ second game as Colorado head coach looked a lot different than the first, but the end result was the same — a win.
The 30-year-old will miss at least four games.
It’s a weekend where several ranked teams go on the road to face unranked opponents, so there will be plenty of upset possibilities.
The NTT IndyCar series will stage 18 races this season, culminating at Laguna Seca on Sept. 10. In all the indycars will visit 15 tracks comprising six road courses, five street circuits and four ovals.
F1 embarks on a 23-race schedule in 2023, beginning Sunday, March 5, in Sakhir, Bahrain and concluding Nov. 26 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
The 2023 US Open final will be a 2021 rematch.
Buehler and the Dodgers had hoped he'd return in time for the playoffs after he underwent Tommy John surgery last August.
The US Open Semifinals are happening now. Here's how to watch Carlos Alcaraz's next match.
The US Open Semifinals are happening now. Here's how to watch Novak Djokovic's next match.
"Speaking things into existence is real, so I've been trying to speak more positively to myself," Gauff said Thursday after her semifinal victory.
In an effort to preserve the Pac-12, OSU and WSU filed a lawsuit against the conference. The way forward, though, is riddled with problems.
Djokovic is back for his 10th US Open final after missing last year's tournament. He'll have a chance to avenge a Grand Slam final loss regardless of his Sunday opponent.
The 30-year-old will reportedly stay with the Colts for the next four years.
A lack of commitment and continuity once again thwarts the Americans’ quest for gold in a loss to Germany in the World Cup semis.