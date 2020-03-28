Madison Bumgarner left the Giants for the Arizona Diamondbacks in free agency this offseason, and in an ironic twist, MLB aired the 2017 Opening Day game between the two teams Thursday.

On April 2, 2017, with Bumgarner on the mound for the Giants, they were trying to win their fourth straight Opening Day start.

Bumgarner had an incredible day on the mound and at the plate. In addition to striking out 11 in seven innings, the Giants ace also belted two home runs.

But Mark Melancon, making his Giants' debut, blew the save in the bottom of the ninth.

With the 2020 season on hold, MLB decided to re-air memorable Opening Day games Thursday, and MLB Network sent out a tweet to promote the broadcast of that game.

The D-backs' social media team responded with this tweet.

Spoiler alert: They didn't. And he's ours now. 🙂 https://t.co/ecIxAZI6MI — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) March 26, 2020

Giants fans are already hurting over the loss of Bumgarner to a division rival. They don't need his new team to rub it in.

Hopefully for the Giants, when the 2020 season starts, they can get the last laugh on the field.

D-backs troll Giants over Madison Bumgarner signing, 2017 Opening Day originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area