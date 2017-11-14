D-backs skipper Torey Lovullo wins NL Manager of the Year award

The second day of Major League Baseball’s postseason awards held a lot more mystery than the first, as the Manager of the Year awards were handed out and all six finalists had a legit case for winning. There was no sure-thing like when Aaron Judge and Cody Bellinger won the Rookie of the Year awards.

In the National League debate, the winner was ultimately Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo, the first-year skipper who turned the D-backs from a 93-loss team cellar dweller to a 93-win postseason team.

Lovullo, 52, made the most of his first season as a big-league manager, taking that D-backs team that underachieved so much in 2016 and helping it realize its potential. The D-backs finished second in the NL West, but made the postseason as a wild-card team.

Lovullo earned 18 of 30 first-place votes cast by the Baseball Writers Association of America. Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts finished second. Colorado Rockies manager Bud Black finished third.

