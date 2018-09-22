D-backs pitcher blasts MLB's replay system after controversial slide ruling

The Arizona Diamondbacks frustration is palpable after the team went from first place in the NL West to begin September, to virtually eliminated with one week left in the regular season.

Their anguish reached its peak Friday night after a controversial replay decision played a critical role in another crushing loss to the Colorado Rockies. Shortly after the game ended, veteran reliever Brad Ziegler even took to Twitter to let his frustrations out by criticizing Major League Baseball’s replay system.

Slide rule comes into question

The questionable call came during the eighth inning of Friday’s game. The Rockies had runners on first and second with one out when D.J. LeMahieu hit a ball back to Ziegler on the mound. Ziegler gloved it and threw to second base for an out. At that point, runner Charlie Blackmon raised his arms and kicked out his leg on his slide into second base, which may have impacted shortstop Nick Ahmed’s throw to first base.

Either action could have been interpreted as an intentional attempt to initiate contact with the fielder, which would be a violation of Rule 6.01(j). That rule is known as the Chase Utley Rule because it was instituted following his aggressive slide that injured New York Mets infielder Ruben Tejada during the 2015 postseason.

If that rule had been enforced, LeMahieu would have been called out as well and the inning would have ended. Instead, the Rockies inning to continued. At the time of the call, the game was tied at two. David Dahl and Nolan Arenado immediately followed with run-scoring singles, before Ian Desmond broke the game open with a two-run single. The Rockies suddenly led 6-2, which would hold as the final score.

Ziegler blasts MLB’s replay system

Angered by the league’s refusal to call the slide illegal and certainly the outcome, Ziegler sent a series of tweets that questioned the league’s replay officials while highlighting the rule he felt was violated.

Story Continues

I rarely tweet about baseball, and I typically try to avoid controversy. But what in the world are the umpires looking at in the replay room in NY? Below is the rule copied straight from https://t.co/1bDV9og41a with the relevant parts underlined. (Video replay in next tweet) pic.twitter.com/EpXHlzZrTR — Brad Ziegler (@BradZiegler) September 22, 2018





Ziegler added: “He intentionally throws his arms in the air and makes contact with Nick’s left shoulder. You can see Nick’s sleeve move as a result. I don’t know how you miss this.”

He then provided some visual aids.

Even if he doesn’t make contact, he can’t deviate from his original path to 2nd base in an effort to break up a DP. The last photo clearly shows a changing of his path to 2nd base. Different rule, same call. pic.twitter.com/JtMHKdjhFp — Brad Ziegler (@BradZiegler) September 22, 2018





Crew chief and first-base umpire Marvin Hudson declined comment after the game. According to the Arizona Republic, a league spokesperson had not yet responded to a request for comment.

The D-backs will likely continue seeking answers on Saturday.

D-backs shortstop Nick Ahmed follows through after Charlie Blackmon’s questionable slide at second base. (AP)

Was the call correct?

Herein lies the problem with MLB’s sliding rules. Many aspects are open to interpretation. That means you’re bound to get different perspectives from different umpires and replay officials. Some slides leave no question, such as the Utley postseason slide. Others are borderline and leave intent in question.

Honestly, on this one Blackmon’s motions looked unnatural, to the point of exaggeration. Because of that, it’s surprising interference wasn’t called.

Our opinion doesn’t mean much though. It’s all in how the umpires and replay officials see it. In this case, which for Arizona was essentially a do-or-die situation with their playoff hopes fading fast (six games back in the NL West and Wild Card), the scales of replay justice didn’t tip in its favor.

