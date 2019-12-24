D-Backs, Kole Calhoun agree on two-year, $16 million contract

Jon Morosi reports that the Diamondbacks and free agent outfielder Kole Calhoun have agreed on a two-year, $16 million contract. The deal includes a club option for the 2022 season worth $9 million with a $2 million buyout.

Last month, the Angels declined their $14 million club option on Calhoun for next season, making him a free agent. The 32-year-old was coming off of a solid 2019 campaign in which he hit .232/.325/.467 with a career-high 33 homers along with 74 RBI and 92 runs scored across 632 plate appearances.

Calhoun will slot into right field, joining David Peralta and Ketel Marte in Arizona’s outfield.

