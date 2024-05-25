D-B wins 1st state softball championship, while U-H and Greeneville come up short

Murfreesboro, TN — Three teams from Northeast Tennessee had a chance to bring home state championship trophies, but only one could make it happen. The Dobyns-Bennett Indians playing in their first Spring Fling sent 7 seniors out with a state championship after defeating Stewart Creek 3-2 in the Class 4-A finals. On the baseball field, the University School Bucs had their hands full with 2-time Class A state champion Eagleville on the MTSU campus, the Bucs just missed out on their first baseball title by losing 10-0 due to the run rule in the 6th inning. Finally, on the pitch, the Greeneville Greene Devils have been to the state tournament 13 times and looked to add to their championship total but South Doyle would come from 1 down to capture their first-ever championship with a 3-2 victory in the Class 2-A finals.



