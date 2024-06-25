Díaz has go-ahead 2-run single in 3-run 8th as Rays beat Mariners 4-3

Tampa Bay Rays reliever Chris Devenski, right, walks back to the mound after giving up a two-run home run to Seattle Mariners' Mitch Garver, left, during the seventh inning of a baseball game Monday, June 24, 2024, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Nesius)

ST. PETERBURG, Fla. (AP) — Yandy Díaz had a two-run single in a three-run eighth inning and the Tampa Bay Rays rallied to beat the AL West-leading Seattle Mariners 4-3 on Monday night.

Ben Rortvedt's two-out RBI double in the eighth off Austin Voth (2-2) cut Tampa Bay's deficit to 3-2. Closer Andrés Muñoz loaded the bases with a walk to José Caballero, and Díaz followed with a tough-hop single to right.

Phil Maton (1-2) pitched 1 1/3 scoreless innings, and Pete Fairbanks worked the ninth for his 12th save in 14 chances.

Mitch Garver and Cal Raleigh homered for the Mariners, who are 2-5 on a nine-game trip.

Seattle took a 3-1 lead on Garver's two-run homer in the seventh off Chris Devenski, who has given up homers in three consecutive appearances for the second time this season.

Díaz extended his career-best hitting streak to 17 games with a third-inning single.

Seattle starter Bryan Woo left in the fourth with right hamstring tightness and was replaced by Tayler Saucedo with a runner on first and no outs.

Saucedo made an errant pickoff throw to first that allowed Richie Palacios to advance to third. Palacios then scored to tie it at 1 on a wild pitch, Saucedo's initial pitch.

Raleigh put the Mariners up 1-0 in the fourth against Taj Bradley with his 13th homer. The right-hander gave up one run and two hits over 5 1./3 innings in his fourth straight strong outing in which he has allowed four earned runs in 23 1/3 innings.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Mariners: 2B Jorge Polanco (right hamstring strain) was reinstated from the 10-day IL and went 0 for 4, including three strikeouts.

Rays: 2B Brandon Lowe (broken right pinkie toe) and Amed Rosario (facial lacerations) remain out of the lineup. Both were hit by pitches Saturday. … Ace Shane McClanahan (Tommy John surgery) is throwing at up to 130 feet. The lefty won’t return until 2025.

UP NEXT

Seattle RHP Luis Castillo (6-8, 3.63 ERA) and Rays RHP Zack Littell (2-5, 4.20 ERA) are Tuesday night’s starters.

