D'Angelo Russell, Karl-Anthony Towns giving away 2,000 tickets for Timberwolves home debut

D'Angelo Russell and Karl-Anthony Towns have each purchased 1,000 tickets to give away for fans to attend the All-Star guard's Minnesota Timberwolves home debut.

Minnesota made three separate moves ahead of the trade deadline and brought in a total of eight new players, with Russell acquired from the Golden State Warriors in a deal that saw Andrew Wiggins head in the opposite direction.

The six-year guard was warmly received when he was introduced to a sold-out Target Center ahead of Saturday's 142-115 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers.

Russell told the vocal crowd to "keep that s*** going" and has combined with new team-mate and All-Star center Towns to grant 2,000 fans free entry to his first appearance at his new home against the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday.

"I've felt the love from Timberwolves fans since I first stepped foot in Minnesota," said Russell. "Karl and I are so excited for what's ahead so in appreciation of all the support, we wanted to give fans tickets to a game.

"Last Saturday night was amazing, and I can't wait to feel that atmosphere again Wednesday night at Target Center."

Towns said: "I appreciate all the fans for giving my brother D'Angelo a warm Minnesota welcome. We're excited about this new direction and wanted to give fans the chance to come out to a game on us. We look forward to a very loud Target Center on Wednesday night."

The Timberwolves have a 16-35 record, the second-worst in the Western Conference.