D’Anton Lynn saw a sinking ship at UCLA, which is why he won’t replace Chip Kelly

D’Anton Lynn, if he had not left UCLA for the USC defensive coordinator job, might have been in line to replace Chip Kelly. It’s a very interesting “what if” to consider after Kelly left to become the offensive coordinator at Ohio State. Lynn had to have known that Chip Kelly was not particularly happy or comfortable at UCLA. He could have played the long game, betting on the eventuality that Kelly would not stay at UCLA too much longer, maybe the 2024 season at most.

No one could have predicted that after UCLA refused to fire Kelly in November and December, Kelly would walk away voluntarily in February for a coordinator job. Lynn couldn’t have known that. He could have guessed, however, that Kelly was not going to coach UCLA beyond 2024. Lynn might have been in position to be the heir apparent in 2025. We’ll never know.

Let’s sort through some details of the Chip Kelly aftermath and look at the Bruins’ prospects in their coaching search, which are of interest to USC fans:

IF UCLA FIRED CHIP KELLY IN LATE NOVEMBER, WHO WOULD BE THE BRUINS' COACH TODAY?

Sean Lewis went to San Diego State. UCLA would have had him as an available candidate. This would have been a great hire, but the Bruins played their cards poorly.

THE ODDS OF D'ANTON LYNN TAKING THE UCLA JOB

Very low. Lynn wanted off UCLA’s sinking ship when he went to USC. The time for UCLA to make a move for Lynn was in late November. No second chances for the Bruins. Sorry.

WHO WILL ACTUALLY BECOME UCLA'S HEAD COACH?

We have no strong read on the situation, other than the Bruins are very unlikely to get a coach who is considered a rising star in the business. It’s hard to see how a rock-star coach would want to go to UCLA right now, given everything going on (or not going on) within the program.

WHOM DO UCLA FANS SEEM TO WANT AS THEIR NEXT HEAD COACH?

D’Anton Lynn probably would be the guy the Bruins would love to get the most, but Tony White of Nebraska also rates highly among Bruin fans. White, though, will likely stay at NU for the same reasons he didn’t come to USC. Nebraska has shelled out a lot of money to retain White. That should keep him in Lincoln.

PJ FLECK SHOOTS DOWN ANY POSSIBILITY OF MOVE TO UCLA

P.J. Fleck makes sense because his career has stalled out at Minnesota. However, he said he’s not leaving the Gophers. UCLA needs to pivot if Fleck was the Bruins’ top choice.

We doubt Jim Leonhard would take the UCLA job, but the Bruins should certainly make a run at him. Leonhard has not gotten a bigger job. UCLA gives him one last chance to be a head coach in the Big Ten.

MICK CRONIN ANGLE

It’s worth contemplating: Mick Cronin is looking at the mess at UCLA and might be seriously questioning if he will get the resources and overall support he needs to keep UCLA basketball a top-tier power. Louisville will definitely give him top-level support. We’re not sure UCLA can match that. If Cronin does want to leave UCLA, he will have options.

IS AN INTERIM HIRE ACCEPTABLE FOR UCLA?

UCLA needs to bite the bullet here and eat a terrible 2024 season and then go for a big-time hire in 2025. Save some money now and then go all-out for a strong coach in December. We’re not sure the Bruins can salvage the 2024 season, but maybe they will surprise us.

HOW WILL CHIP KELLY WORK OUT AT OHIO STATE?

CHIP KELLY OR BILL O'BRIEN -- WHO IS A BETTER OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR?

Chip Kelly is better. Bill O’Brien struggled to consistently bring out the best in Bryce Young at Alabama. He had his moments of quality but was not amazing under Nick Saban. Chip Kelly with Ohio State’s wide receivers has a lot of upside. Ohio State fans who lost O’Brien and gained Kelly should feel that at the very least, they made out even. They certainly didn’t lose something in the exchange.

WILL UCLA MAKE A BOWL GAME IN 2024?

Nope. This will be a rough, rough ride for the Bruins in the Big Ten, barring an unlikely sand save from the bunker and a quality of coach I don’t think they’re in position to get. Can UCLA exceed expectations with its coaching search? I’m skeptical, but that’s the only way this team makes bowl game, by blowing everyone out of the water with a remarkably strong hire from a position of weakness.

