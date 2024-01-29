D’Anton Lynn, Eric Henderson will bring a holistic approach to USC defense

D’Anton Lynn played as a defensive back at Penn State and in the pro ranks. Eric Henderson has been a defensive line developer. As the two men prepare to be co-defensive coordinators at USC, how are they going to work together, and how will they approach handling the Trojans’ defense in the Big Ten?

Luca Evans of the Orange County Register tried to explore these questions in a story which involved insights from former coaching colleagues of the two men:

“It’s a natural pairing: Lynn the analyst, Henderson the motivator. And both were prepared for this, too, by those shared meeting rooms back in 2017, where Bradley would mandate his entire defensive staff game-planned together – no separation between the front and secondary. Henderson is more than a defensive-line coach, Bradley said; he understands the back end. And Lynn, who has specialized in coaching secondaries throughout his NFL tenure before his year at UCLA, has come into USC with a clear vision for molding the Trojans up front.

“’I think they’re very much on the same page with that,’ Giff Smith said. ‘I mean, D’Anton did a great job with the outside edge rushers at UCLA and creating pressure on the quarterback, and being creative on his different simulated pressures that he brought, and Eric did that under Raheem (Morris) a bunch too. So I just really think it’s an easy fit.’”

