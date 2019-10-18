D’Angelo Russell says ‘when’ – not ‘if’ – he’ll be teammates with Karl-Anthony Towns and Devin Booker

D'Angelo Russell, Karl-Anthony Towns and Devin Booker are friends. That factored prominently into rumors about Russell joining Towns’ Timberwolves or Booker’s Suns last summer.

The three rising young players came together for a photo shoot for the cover of SLAM:

The NBA's next superstars are rising TOGETHER. Karl-Anthony Towns, Devin Booker and D'Angelo Russell cover SLAM 224: https://t.co/r7rxR3k15W pic.twitter.com/dfx9J44uOh — SLAM (@SLAMonline) October 17, 2019





Russell, via Max Resetar of SLAM:

“We gotta do this again, when we’re all on the same team,” Russell jokes toward the end of the day. “Nah, don’t cut it,” he says to our rolling cameras. “Y’all got it on footage. When we’re all on the same team—I ain’t gonna tell you which team because I don’t know—we’re gonna do this again.”

It’s unclear where the joke ends and a plan begins.

I wouldn’t be surprised if Russell, Towns and Booker have real ideas about playing together. Players frequently talk about teaming up. The chatter is even more common among friends. LeBron James famously said he’d take a pay cut to play with Carmelo Anthony, Dwyane Wade and Chris Paul.

These plans just actually come to fruition far less often.

For Russell, Towns and Booker, it’ll be a while until there’s an opportunity. Towns and Booker are just starting five-year contract extensions. Russell is locked in for four seasons with the Warriors.

Still, it’s interesting Russell is already talking about it publicly.

As for a destination, don’t bet on Phoenix.