Warriors' D'Angelo Russell leaves game vs. Mavericks after collision

Golden State Warriors guard D’Angelo Russell left Saturday’s game against the Dallas Mavericks after colliding with Luca Doncic while chasing a loose ball.

The injury happened in the third quarter, with Russell apparently jamming his head into Doncic’s body:

D’Angelo Russell was down for some time after running into Luka. He eventually walked off under his own power pic.twitter.com/ZlZGTDgows — The Render (@TheRenderNBA2) December 29, 2019

Russell stayed down for about five minutes, face down. The Warriors brought out a stretcher to take him off the floor, but he was able to walk off under his own power.

D'Angelo Russell gets up and walks to the locker room after being down for several minutes. So great to see pic.twitter.com/yPeUGjnOKB — Chris Montano (@gswchris) December 29, 2019

Russell returned to the Warriors bench after being checked out in the locker room and was diagnosed with a shoulder contusion.

Russell was in the midst of a career night. He had 32 points, six assists and four rebounds in 26 minutes, shooting 8-of-12 from three-point range. He was the third player in Warriors history to hit eight threes in a single half, joining teammates Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson. At halftime, he had 30 points, a first-half career high.

The Warriors can ill afford another injury, with both Curry and Thompson out. Russell, at age 23, has been one of the few bright spots this season for the young Warriors.

