D’Angelo Russell on handling Lakers trade rumors: ‘I don’t care’

There have been many trade rumors surrounding the Los Angeles Lakers for many weeks, and with less than 48 hours to go before the trade deadline, those rumors have only grown more intense.

The one Lakers player whose name has come up more than others in those rumors is starting guard D’Angelo Russell. While many players let such rumors affect their play, Russell hasn’t.

In fact, he has played some of the best basketball of his life lately. In his last 13 games, he has averaged 24.0 points and 6.5 assists a game while shooting 46.6% both from the field and from 3-point range.

After L.A.’s win over the Charlotte Hornets on Monday, Russell was asked about how he has handled the rumors he has been involved in. He said he doesn’t care about those rumors and that he’s focused on what he can control.

“I can’t control that my contract makes sense to be traded, so, just play. I can't control that.” D'Angelo Russell on the trade rumors. pic.twitter.com/cBYrCzE2xM — Spectrum SportsNet (@SpectrumSN) February 6, 2024

On Monday, he scored a team-high 28 points while shooting a strong percentage in the Lakers’ last game before the trade deadline. He deserves lots of credit for not going into a shell amidst all the rumors and instead continuing to be a professional and remaining dedicated to his team and his craft.

Story originally appeared on LeBron Wire