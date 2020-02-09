D’Angelo Russell addresses Timberwolves fans before game: ‘Keep that s— going’ (video)

The Timberwolves – especially Karl-Anthony Towns – are excited to have D'Angelo Russell in Minnesota.

The feeling is mutual.

Russell, who wasn’t playing, took the mic before the Timberwolves’ home win over the Clippers last night. He expressed his appreciation and determination and capped his speech to fans with: “Keep that s— going.”

Somewhere, Timberwolves owner Glen Taylor is having second thoughts about all this.