D’Andre Swift will wear No. 0 as Eagles reveal jersey numbers for new additions

D’Andre Swift just returned home and he’s already making history for the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Eagles made a proposal at the recent NFL Annual Meeting to allow teams to grant a player the jersey number given the scarcity of available numbers for 90-man rosters. The proposal passed at the meeting in Phoenix in March, and the No. 0 will now be worn by the former St. Joes Prep and Georgia Bulldogs star.

Philadelphia also revealed the uniform number for three returning players, a host of free agent signings, and 2023 NFL draft and undrafted free agents.

#38 Greedy Williams, CB

(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

#61 Noah Elliss, DT

Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

#22 Trey Sermon, RB

(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

#10 Arryn Siposs, P

Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

#34 RB Kennedy Brooks

Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

#26 Terrell Edmunds



Pittsburgh Steelers Vs New York Jets Week 4

#30 Justin Evans, S

Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

#77 OL Julian Good-Jones



20190914 Cyhawkfootball

#47 TE, Dalton Keene

Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

#8 QB, Marcus Mariota

Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

#36 DB, Tristin McCollum

(Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

#41 LB, Nicholas Morrow

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

#23 RB, Rashaad Penny

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON – AUGUST 18: Rashaad Penny #20 of the Seattle Seahawks looks on during warmups before the preseason game between the Seattle Seahawks and the Chicago Bears at Lumen Field on August 18, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

#97 DT, Kentavius Street

Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

