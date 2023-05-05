D’Andre Swift to wear No. 0 for Eagles

NFL owners approved allowing players to wear No. 0 at their meeting earlier this year and the team that proposed the change will have a player wearing that number this fall.

The Eagles announced that running back D'Andre Swift will wear No. 0 in his first year with the team. The Eagles acquired Swift in a trade with the Lions during the final day of the draft.

Jaguars wide receiver Calvin Ridley and Giants wide receiver Parris Campbell are among the other players who will take advantage of the rule change this season.

The Eagles also announced several other jersey numbers, including those selected by the team’s two first-round picks. Defensive tackle Jalen Carter will wear No. 98 and edge rusher Nolan Smith will wear No. 3.

