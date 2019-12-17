D’Andre Swift tweets he has not made NFL decision and won’t until after bowl

Georgia running back D’Andre Swift disputed a report that he has decided to enter the NFL Draft.

“I have not made my decision yet… I will decide after the bowl game!!!” Swift wrote.

Seth Emerson of TheAthletic.com apologized to Swift and deleted his report that Swift was forgoing his final season of eligibility.

Two other Georgia players, left tackle Andrew Thomas and right tackle Isaiah Wilson, announced on their social media accounts Tuesday that they are entering the NFL Draft.

The fifth-ranked Bulldogs play Baylor in the Sugar Bowl on Jan. 1.