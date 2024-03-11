D’Andre Swift to sign massive three-year deal with the Chicago Bears

Former Georgia Bulldogs running back D’Andre Swift plans to sign a three-year, $24 million deal with the Chicago Bears when free agents are officially allowed to sign on March 13. Swift’s deal includes $15.3 million guaranteed. Swift, who played for the Philadelphia Eagles in 2023, accumulated 1,049 rushing yards and five touchdowns last season.

D’Andre Swift is a big addition for the Chicago Bears. Swift is an elusive runner and solid pass catcher that has averaged 353 receiving yards per year in his four season NFL career. The Detroit Lions originally drafted with in the second round of the 2020 NFL draft. Swift played the first three seasons of his NFL career with Detroit before the Lions traded him to the Eagles.

The 5-foot-9, 215-pound running back will play against the Lions twice per season in the NFC North. Swift, who is only 25 years old, is likely to be paired with the presumed No. 1 pick of the NFL draft in USC quarterback Caleb Williams. The Bears should be a fun offense to watch in 2024.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire