D’Andre Swift says he is ‘definitely going in the right direction’ to play vs. Cowboys

It’s been a tough season for Detroit Lions running back D’Andre Swift. The talented back averaged over 100 total yards per game and scored twice in Detroit’s first three games.

Unfortunately for Swift, the injury bug bit him. The third-year RB suffered separate ankle and shoulder injuries that have kept Swift out of the last two games. Swift was back at practice on a limited basis on Wednesday, the first preparation for Sunday’s game in Dallas against the Cowboys.

After the practice, Swift talked about his progress and mindset.

“It’s alright,” Swift told reporters. “Going in the right direction. Making steps each day, taking it day by day is all I can do. But I’m definitely going in the right direction.”

Later in the press conference, Swift was directly asked if he will play Sunday in Dallas.

“I’m pushing to (play),” Swift said. “I’m pushing towards that.”

Swift acknowledged that he sprained the ankle in the second quarter of the team’s Week 1 loss to the Eagles. He also noted that his shoulder injury is not one that can be aided by playing with a harness.

