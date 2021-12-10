D’Andre Swift ruled OUT for Lions’ Week 14 game against the Broncos

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell ended any potential drama with the status of running back D’Andre Swift. The Lions officially ruled out Swift for Sunday’s game in Denver against the Broncos.

Swift has been dealing with an ailing shoulder suffered in the Lions’ Week 10 tie with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He has missed the last three full games and will also miss out on Week 14.

Coach Campbell had downplayed the chances for Swift to get back into the lineup earlier on Friday.

“I would say it’s unlikely. I would say right now it’s unlikely,” Campbell said before Friday’s practice. Swift was then ruled out on the final injury report.

Jamaal Williams has taken over as the lead back in Swift’s absence. Rookie Jermar Jefferson and converted safety Godwin Igwebuike saw more action in the Week 13 win over the Vikings and could be in line for more expanded roles in Denver, too.