D’Andre Swift remains out of Lions practice

Earlier this week, Lions head coach Dan Campbell said it was hard to see running back D'Andre Swift playing in Sunday’s game against Minnesota.

That’s looking more and more like it will be the case.

After sitting out Wednesday’s practice, Swift was once again a non-participant with his shoulder injury. Swift’s absence would significantly impact Detroit’s offense, as he leads the team with 984 yards from scrimmage and six total touchdowns. Tight end T.J. Hockenson is second with 534 yards.

In better injury news for Detroit, offensive tackle Penei Sewell (illness) was back on the field as a limited participant on Thursday after he didn’t practice on Wednesday. The same goes for receiver KhaDarel Hodge, who also missed Wednesday’s session with an illness.

But linebacker Trey Flowers (knee), cornerback Bobby Price (shoulder), and linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (shoulder) remained out of practice.

Receiver Trinity Benson (knee) went from limited to full. Guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai (concussion) was a full participant for the second straight day.

