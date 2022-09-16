The Lions won’t have their starting center and could be without their starting running back as well for Sunday’s matchup with the Commanders.

Detroit has listed running back D'Andre Swift (ankle) as questionable and declared center Frank Ragnow (groin/toe) out for Week Two.

Swift got back on the field as a limited participant for Friday’s practice after sitting out on Wednesday and Thursday. Despite spraining his ankle in the first half of last week’s game, Swift recorded 144 yards on 15 carries with a touchdown and caught three passes for 31 yards.

Ragnow did not practice all week after playing every offensive snap of Detroit’s Week One loss.

“Look, everybody gets the bug at different times and we got a little bit of the injury bug right now, and I think the good news is we got it early so let’s get it knocked out, get it out of the way,” head coach Dan Campbell said, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. “We’ve got to find a way to win with what we have and that’s what we preached from Day 1, it’s next man up and you’ve got a job to do and you’ve got a great opportunity. Some guys got a great opportunity. I mean, if you play well enough, you may not ever look back. That may be your job forever.

“So that’s how we have to approach it and nobody cares, we got to win. So we put our best foot forward.”

The Lions also listed guard Jonah Jackson (finer), safety Ifeatu Melifonwu (hamstring), and cornerback Amani Oruwariye (back) as questionable for Sunday.

D’Andre Swift questionable, Frank Ragnow out for Sunday originally appeared on Pro Football Talk