D’Andre Swift ‘not at all’ worried about his injured ankle

That sound you heard around 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday might have been the collective Detroit Lions fanbase clutching its pearls after reading the team’s first injury report of the week. Running back D’Andre Swift, fresh off the best game of his career, appeared on the report as missing practice with an ankle injury.

Relinquish the death grip on the pearls, folks. Swift doesn’t seem the least bit concerned about his status for Sunday’s game at Ford Field against the Washington Commanders.

From Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press,

Asked if his ankle was anything to be concerned about heading into this week’s game against the Washington Commanders, Swift, who played 46 of a possible 69 offensive snaps against the Eagles, said, “Not at all.”

Birkett noted that Swift appeared to have a slight limp on his final rep of Sunday’s loss to the Eagles. Swift ran for a career-high 144 yards, including a 50-yard scamper on the opening drive.

