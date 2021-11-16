D’Andre Swift nominated for FedEx Ground Player of the Week

For the first time in the season, a Detroit Lions player is nominated for one of the weekly honors sponsored by FedEx. Lions running back D’Andre Swift is one of three finalists for the Week 10 FedEx Ground Player of the Week.

Swift ran for 130 yards on 33 carries, both career highs, in the Lions’ 16-16 tie with the Pittsburgh Steelers. It was just the second time Swift has topped the 100-yard mark in a game in his two seasons in Detroit. He is the first Lions nominee for the weekly award since at least 2018.

Swift is up against Rhamondre Stevenson of the New England Patriots and Jonathan Taylor of the Indianapolis Colts.

You can vote for Swift here. Winners are announced later in the week.