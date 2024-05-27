D’Andre Swift must set the tone for Bears offense

The Chicago Bears are trying to be a good football team in 2024. In 2022, they went 3-14 and in 2023 they went 7-10. The four-game improvement seems to have some people believing in them.

The Chicago Bears are looking to make strides in 2024. If their offseason additions to the roster pan out, they could be a winning team. There’s a lot that needs to go right for them to succeed, but they have plenty of talent on the roster.

The defense improved once Montez Sweat joined the party in the middle of last season. With the defensive-minded Matt Eberflus in the equation, they may be able to take an even bigger step in 2024.

That means that it is up to their offense to get it done. Rookie quarterback Caleb Williams will take over the reins this season, and the hope is he’ll be the guy to finally deliver the Bears a long-overdue championship.

Williams will have no shortage of weapons in his rookie season, including wide receivers like DJ Moore, Keenan Allen, and Rome Odunze along with tight ends Cole Kmet and Gerald Everett.

But having a strong running game is arguably the biggest key for this offense. They need a guy who will open up space for both the receivers and quarterback, which is why they signed D’Andre Swift this offseason.

After spending the first three years of his career with the Detroit Lions, he spent last season with the Philadelphia Eagles. Swift had a productive season, recording his first 1,000-yard rushing season.

Now, he comes to Chicago looking to build on last year’s success. Swift is a dangerous player who will work out well with this team. He can change the game with his rushing and his receiving, which is also something the Bears will benefit from moving forward.

He’ll lead a strong running back group that also features Khalil Herbert and Roschon Johnson. While each brings something unique to the table, Swift will be the lead back in a run game that should help Williams find success in his rookie season.

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire