D’Andre Swift heads to locker room in second quarter

The Lions continue to lead the Bears in the first half, but they lost a big offensive piece in the second quarter.

Running back D'Andre Swift stayed down after being tackled by linebacker Roquan Smith on the Bears sideline. Trainers attended to him on the field and then helped him to the sideline where they appeared to be looking at his right shoulder. Swift eventually went to the locker room.

The Lions moved inside the Bears’ 30-yard-line a couple of plays before Swift got hurt, but had a false start and a holding penalty on the Swift play before another false start pushed them back toward midfield. They lost six more yards when the Bears blew up a pass to running back Jamaal Williams in the backfield and the Lions had to punt.

That outcome kept the Lions up 7-3 with less than six minutes to go in the first half.

