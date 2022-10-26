Running back D'Andre Swift missed his third straight game with ankle and shoulder injuries last weekend, but the practice week started with a positive sign about his chances of playing this week.

Swift was a full participant in practice on Wednesday. Swift was limited in practice all of last week before being listed as questionable to play against the Cowboys and he ultimately landed on the inactive list.

Wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown was limited in practice as he works his way through the concussion protocol. St. Brown was not diagnosed with a concussion last Sunday, but entered the protocol because he displayed instability during the game.

Safety DeShon Elliott (finger), defensive end Charles Harris (groin), tight end T.J. Hockenson (knee), cornerback Mike Hughes (knee), guard Jonah Jackson (neck), cornerback Chase Lucas (ankle), safety Ifeatu Melifonwu (ankle), tackle Matt Nelson (calf), and wide receiver Josh Reynolds (knee) did not practice. Tackle Taylor Decker (neck) and center Frank Ragnow (foot) were both listed as limited participants.

D’Andre Swift fully participates in practice, Amon-Ra St. Brown limited originally appeared on Pro Football Talk