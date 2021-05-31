D’Andre Swift: I’d be happy if Todd Gurley came to Detroit

Myles Simmons
·1 min read
Free agent running back Todd Gurley hasn’t drawn much reported interest this offseason, but he did visit with the Lions last week.

Current Detroit running back D'Andre Swift said he would welcome the chance to play with a fellow Georgia product, noting he would benefit from Gurley’s knowledge and experience.

“I’d be happy if he came here as well,” Swift said, via USAToday.com. “I just want to compete with these guys. Just to have him in the building, that’d be good.”

Gurley rushed for a career-low 678 yards last year, but still led Atlanta in the category. He also had nine rushing touchdowns while averaging 3.5 yards per carry in 15 games.

If he were to sign with the Lions, Gurley would reunite with former teammates quarterback Jared Goff and defensive lineman Michael Brockers. Lions G.M. Brad Holmes was also the Rams’ director of college scouting when the club selected Gurley at No. 10 overall back in 2015.

In addition to Swift, who was second on Detroit with 521 yards rushing last year as a rookie, the Lions have former Packers running back Jamaal Williams. After spending his first four years with Green Bay, Williams appears positioned to be the Lions’ main back heading into 2021.

  • Portugal Euro 2021 squad list, fixtures and latest team news

    Having won their first major trophy at Euro 2016, Portugal approach this year’s tournament with a far better squad than last time and crucially have the belief which previous sides seemingly lacked. For all the emotion released by Portugal’s success five years ago, their Euro 2016 campaign was laced with good fortune, highlighted by the fact they only won one of their seven matches after 90 minutes. Aside from some notable names, their squad was short on quality and their triumph was built on excellent game management, an over-reliance on Cristiano Ronaldo plus a kind draw which saw them avoid the top sides until facing France in the final. They will get no such accommodation this time as they have been placed in the unforgiving Group F containing Germany and world champions France, with Hungary the weakest link. So it is a good thing they have one of the most exciting squads around, full of proven matchwinners to take the burden off Ronaldo. Their list of defenders alone makes for impressive reading. Ruben Dias was arguably Manchester City’s most inspirational player in their dominant run to the Premier League title while club team mate Joao Cancelo has had his best ever campaign at fullback and complements left back Raphael Guerreiro perfectly. Coach Fernando Santos has a wealth of options in holding midfield with a number of top candidates to partner mainstay Danilo Pereira, but it is his attacking options which are the most exciting. Indeed, the only concern for the coach is finding a place in the team for an overflowing list of stars containing Joao Felix, Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva, Diogo Jota, Andre Silva as well as the insatiable Ronaldo, who is heading into his ninth major tournament. Ronaldo, who has scored 103 times for his country, is one of few survivors of the Euro 2016 side but a winning thread remains in the current crop of players after they lifted the 2019 Nations League. To Santos, the experience of finally getting over the line could be crucial. “Since I can remember, Portugal always went to tournaments to win, that’s the standard. When I said I was going to Euro 2016 to win, I just verbalised what many thought in the past,” Santos told newspaper Record in May. “The players were surprised but now they believe it. It was not a question of not wanting to, it was because they had never really thought about it and doubted it was possible. But I was convinced if we did certain things and managed to instil in the players the benefits of doing them, we could beat anyone.” If a lack of belief held back previous talented sides containing the likes of Eusebio or Luis Figo, there can be little excuse for the current team, which is both as talented as any that came before it and knows what it takes to win on the biggest stage. Portugal Euro 2021 squad Goalkeepers: Anthony Lopes (Lyon), Rui Patrício (Wolves), Rui Silva (Granada) Defenders: Joao Cancelo (Manchester City), Nelson Semedo (Wolves), Jose Fonte (LOSC Lille), Pepe (Porto), Ruben Dias (Manchester City), Nuno Mendes (Sporting CP), Raphael Guerreiro (Dortmund) Midfielders: Danilo Pereira (Paris), Joao Palhinha (Sporting CP), Ruben Neves (Wolves), Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United), Joao Moutinho (Wolves), Renato Sanches (LOSC Lille), Sergio Oliveira (Porto), William Carvalho (Real Betis) Forwards: Pedro Goncalves (Sporting CP), Andre Silva (Eintracht Frankfurt), Bernardo Silva (Manchester City), Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus), Diogo Jota (Liverpool), Goncalo Guedes (Valencia), Joao Felix (Atletico Madrid), Rafa Silva (Benfica) Portugal Euro 2021 fixtures Hungary vs Portugal - Tuesday, June 15 (5pm) Portugal vs Germany - Saturday, June 19 (5pm) Portugal vs France - Wednesday, June 23 (8pm) Group F latest standings

  • Germany Euro 2021 squad list, fixtures and latest team news

    World Cup winners Thomas Mueller and Mats Hummels secured a return to the German national team for the first time in more than two years after coach Joachim Loew included them in his 26-man Euro 2021 squad. Mueller and Hummels, winners of the 2014 World Cup under Loew, were some of the players dropped after Germany's disappointing 2018 World Cup first round exit and their losing Nations League performance later that year. But an overhaul that was interrupted by the pandemic in the past 12 months failed to yield any tangible results as the team crashed to their biggest competitive defeat - a 6-0 loss to Spain - as recently as last November. "You can interrupt an overhaul under the circumstances," Loew told an online news conference. "In the defence we did not have the desired stability recently and... experience may have been missing in some games." "Mats is a player who influences other players and brings experience," Loew added, also praising Mueller's superb season with Bayern Munich. Mueller has delivered 18 assists and 11 goals in the Bundesliga alone, while Hummels has established himself as leader at freshly-crowned German Cup winners Borussia Dortmund, forcing Loew into a U-turn. "We want a team bubbling with ambition and passion," Loew said. "A team that gives everything on the pitch to be successful. That is our aim and you can feel it in the team that it wants to be successful at this tournament." Loew also included Monaco striker Kevin Volland, who has not played for Germany since 2016, following a strong season in the French league, as well as Bayern Munich teenager Jamal Musiala, who earned his first callup as recently as March. Freiburg defender Christian Guenter also surprisingly made the cut, hoping to add to his only cap from back in 2014. The Germans are in Group F along with Hungary, holders Portugal and France, and play all three of their group matches in Munich. "I have not yet set a goal for the tournament," said Loew. "This time we don't belong to the absolute favourites like France, for example, but this is not necessarily a burden." "For a tournament it is important to be focused in every game, every game is a knockout game. We play with France then against Portugal. So we want to survive the group stage. If you make the mistake of thinking of a second or third step in advance it may be an obstacle. "If we get through the group and get into a flow then my team can achieve anything," Loew added. Germany Euro 2021 squad Goalkeepers: Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich), Bernd Leno (Arsenal), Kevin Trapp (Eintracht Frankfurt) Defenders: Matthias Ginter (Borussia Moenchengladbach), Antonio Ruediger (Chelsea), Mats Hummels (Borussia Dortmund), Robin Gosens (Atalanta), Christian Guenter (Freiburg), Marcel Halstenberg (RB Leipzig), Lukas Klostermann (RB Leipzig), Robin Koch (Leeds United), Niklas Suele (Bayern Munich) Midfielders: Serge Gnabry (Bayern Munich ), Leon Goretzka (Bayern Munich), Emre Can (Borussia Dortmund), Ilkay Gundogan (Manchester City), Kai Havertz (Chelsea), Jonas Hofmann (Borussia Moenchengladbach), Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich), Toni Kroos (Real Madrid), Thomas Mueller (Bayern Munich), Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich), Florian Neuhaus (Borussia Moenchengladbach), Leroy Sane (Bayern Munich) Forwards: Kevin Volland (AS Monaco), Timo Werner (Chelsea) Germany Euro 2021 fixtures France vs Germany, Tuesday June 15, 8pm Portugal vs Germany, Saturday June 19, 5pm Germany vs Hungary, Wednesday June 23, 8pm Group F latest standings

