D’Andre Swift’s contract: Veteran will make $1.7M with Eagles in 2023
The Eagles traded for D’Andre Swift on Saturday, and they’ll acquire the talented dual-threat running back at a valuable bargain.
A second-round Lions pick out of Georgia; Swift will make $1.7 million in the final year of his rookie deal.
Eagles’ RB D'Andre Swift is entering the last year of his contract that carries a $1.77 million base salary.
If he leaves after this season, the Eagles likely would get back a compensatory draft pick in 2025 – the year in which they traded a 4th-round pick to Detroit for Swift.
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 29, 2023
The Lions are receiving a fourth-round pick in 2025 and a seventh-rounder (No. 219) this year, while Philadelphia gets Swift and Detroit’s seventh-round pick (No. 249).
The move comes after the Lions drafted Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs 12th overall Thursday.
It provides a homecoming for Swift, who is from Philadelphia and attended high school at St. Joseph’s Prep, less than a 20-30 minute ride from Lincoln Financial Field.
