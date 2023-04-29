D’Andre Swift’s contract: Veteran will make $1.7M with Eagles in 2023

Glenn Erby
·1 min read

The Eagles traded for D’Andre Swift on Saturday, and they’ll acquire the talented dual-threat running back at a valuable bargain.

A second-round Lions pick out of Georgia; Swift will make $1.7 million in the final year of his rookie deal.

The Lions are receiving a fourth-round pick in 2025 and a seventh-rounder (No. 219) this year, while Philadelphia gets Swift and Detroit’s seventh-round pick (No. 249).

The move comes after the Lions drafted Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs 12th overall Thursday.

It provides a homecoming for Swift, who is from Philadelphia and attended high school at St. Joseph’s Prep, less than a 20-30 minute ride from Lincoln Financial Field.

More Eagles News and Notes!

Eagles, Patriots favored to meet in Super Bowl rematch

Nelson Agholor is experiencing a revival in his third NFL season

Carson Wentz jerseys are top seller according to Dick's Sporting Goods

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire