D2 Texas A&M-Commerce to host game against college team from Mexico

Texas A&M-Commerce will host a Mexican college football team on Sep. 7. (Photo by M. Anthony Nesmith/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Texas A&M-Commerce is playing an 11th game in 2019 and that opponent doesn’t even reside in the same country.

The school announced Tuesday that it would play Mexican college team Selección Nuevo León on Sep. 7. It’s the first time Commerce, a Division II power, has played a team not located in the United States.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

"We are pleased to welcome our visitors from Nuevo León for this unique opportunity,” A&M-Commerce athletic director Tim McMurray said in a statement. "As we tirelessly pursued our 11th game for the upcoming 2019 season, the chance to host a relatively new football program while engaging with an international partner of higher education provided us with a sensible solution.

“Although not an NCAA member institution, we believe the contest will have numerous benefits for our football program, our campus, the Northeast Texas region, and other constituent groups who may not otherwise be exposed to our institution or intercollegiate athletics program."

The move also has some bottom-line benefits for A&M-Commerce. Division II teams typically play 10 regular-season games and Commerce was only set to have four of its 10 games at home before the international game was added.

Selección Nuevo León is a team made up of some of the top college football players in Mexico. Many American college teams have played international programs before, but those games typically occur outside of the United States like when Penn played a group of Chinese all-stars in March (and won 85-0), or when Princeton played a Japanese school in Japan in 2015.

- - - - - - -

Nick Bromberg is a writer for Yahoo Sports.

More from Yahoo Sports: