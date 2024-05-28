D-11 BASEBALL: Errors betray Tamaqua in loss to Bethlehem Catholic

PINE GROVE — Even after the desolation of nine errors in Sunday night’s District 4 Class 4A baseball semifinal loss, Tamaqua head coach Jeff Reading found some positives for his Blue Raiders.

After his team gathered in the outfield at Walter Stump Stadium for the final postgame briefing of the 2024 season, Reading said, “These guys exceeded what were the expectations for them. Winning the Schuylkill League and the year they had, they did better than what people thought they would.”

That crown gave Tamaqua the top seed in the District 11 Class 4A bracket, but Bethlehem Catholic (18-7) took advantage of a slew of defensive mistakes by the Blue Raiders (15-8) to take a 12-6 victory.

The Golden Hawks instead will oppose North Schuylkill, a 4-2 winner over Wilson Area, for the district title on Wednesday at a time and site to be announced.

“What we adopted it is what we call ‘Beca baseball.’ We like to put pressure on teams, flying out of the batter’s box as you saw. A routine ground ball, we’re busting down (the line). We’re trying to go from home to second base,” Golden Hawks head coach Matt Corsi said.

After the Blue Raiders had taken a 4-1 lead after two innings, the defense betrayed Tamaqua as the game progressed.

Reading was still trying to understand the breakdown after the game.

“I said to them that you picked the wrong day to play your worst game,” he said. “By our statistics, in the sixth inning we should have been winning 5-to-1. Just errors, kicked the ball around. We’ve had some games, but never, never like this.”

The mistakes spoiled the night for Tamaqua southpaw ace Mason Ligenza, who struck out 10 batters and walked just two. But Bethlehem Catholic scored in three of Ligenza’s five innings on the bump.

“He was throwing well enough to win the game,” Reading said. “All of those errors and misplays added on to his pitches. He could have finished possibly the game with 105 (pitches) and with the lead,” Reading said.

Tamaqua used a two-run single by Luke Kane and an RBI single by Wyatt Steigerwalt to take the 4-1 lead in the second inning. Golden Hawk pitcher Joe Casciano then held the Blue Raiders to three hits over the next four innings.

By then, Bethlehem Catholic had taken command behind Collin Peacock, who eventually scored four times despite a tough night in which he was hit by three pitches from Ligenza and needed two injury timeouts to continue.

“He’s a safety on the football team, so he’s used to that,” Corsi said.

Bethlehem Catholic tied the game with three runs in the third and then used two errors to score twice in the fourth for a 6-4 advantage that it never lost.

Tamaqua could not score again until Cooper Ansbach singled and used a groundout and two wild pitches by reliever Bryce Blawn to score in the seventh.

Kane had three hits and Maximus Najarro added two for Tamaqua, which returns a youthful lineup next spring.

Reading said, “I said to the guys, ‘You’ve got a target on your back now for next year.’ It’s a good target, but the young guys got a taste of this to see what it’s like, how this year went and what you can do when you work together.”

All Corsi knew is that he didn’t want to see Ligenza again.

“I just realized the kid is a junior,” the Golden Hawks coach said. “If he’s every bit of that Pitt commit that he is, he’s going to have a great career.

“He’s going to be fun to watch again next year. Hopefully, they get beat before we have to see them.”