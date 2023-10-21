Czion Brickle, Davyan Moore lead Fleetwood to win over Solanco in high school football

Oct. 21—All night, neither defense could make that one play, get that one stop that would end a drive.

Then freshman Davyan Moore stepped up with an end-zone interception with 6.7 seconds left to clinch Fleetwood's rainy, 44-41 victory over visiting Solanco on Friday night in a Lancaster-Lebanon Section 3 game.

"Just trying to do my part and help the team," Moore said. "Senior night out here. I don't want the seniors going out on their last home game on a loss. So just had to step up and do my part to help us win."

With that play, Moore made sure a career night by senior running back Czion Brickle wouldn't go to waste. Brickle finished with a school-record 309 yards and four touchdowns on 29 carries.

His 24-yard run with 6:07 left put Fleetwood (1-4, 4-5) ahead and was the last of 10 lead changes in a game that also was delayed by lightning for nearly 35 minutes.

After taking over at its 34 following the kickoff, Solanco (2-3, 3-6) was methodically driving to make it 11.

The Golden Mules called their final timeout with 28.3 seconds left before facing a third-and-3 at the Fleetwood 8. Landon Steele ran for 3 yards to pick up the first down at the 5, but that left Solanco with little choice but to pass it.

"Well, you know, there was a point in time around the two-minute mark where I'm playing scenarios in my head," Fleetwood coach Steve Pangburn said. "Should I use my timeouts?' But I'm like, 'They're not that fast on offense.' And then when it got to around 1:30, I said, 'No, we're just going to play this out.' If I call a timeout, all I'm doing is helping them at that point. I felt like we had to ride it out. Once I made the point of no return, I had to stick with it."

The first-down pass was deflected at the line and fell incomplete.

On second-and-goal, quarterback Austin Jarabck threw a fade to the back left corner of the end zone intended for Austin Wenger. Instead, the 5-10 Moore came up with the one-handed interception.

"I lined up inside shade, but 6 yards back," said Moore, who attends Oley Valley and plays for the Tigers through a co-op. "He went out. He hit me with an inside release and went out for the back pylon and I just kind of stuck with him, looked back and jumped up and got the ball.

"He had my left hand pinned, so I just had to go up one-handed."

"We're strictly playing man," Pangburn said. "So you know, with what they do and their condensed formations, we know that you're on an island. We put that young man on an island. I didn't see the catch from my angle, but I heard it was a helluva catch."

Following a kneel-down, the Tigers were celebrating the biggest victory of Pangburn's two-season tenure.

"No doubt, no doubt," Pangburn said. "I mean, we've been grinding. We've had moments. We've been up, we've been down. This meant a lot."

Until Moore's interception, the story for the Tigers was Brickle and the running game.

The 5-9, 175-pound senior broke the program's single-game record of 276 yards set by Tyler Emge against Hamburg in 2014. He also became just the third Fleetwood player with 1,000 yards in a season, and has 1,256.

"It feels good," Brickle said of the single-game record. "It feels good to really make my family proud. I'm at a loss of words. That's crazy. I gotta do what I gotta do."

Fleetwood finished with 425 rushing yards on 52 carries — junior Jason Petion had 115 yards on 19 carries — behind an offensive line of tackles Hunter Svoboda and Brandon Del Grosso, guards Hunter Leister and Noah Rothermel, center Cody Harders, tight end Landen Hare and H-back Benny Miller, who is normally a guard.

The Tigers needed every one of those yards as Solanco rolled up 506 total yards, including 438 rushing yards on 43 carries, in a game during which neither team punted.

Three Golden Mules — Johnny Garcia (131 yards, 19 carries) Kris Burgos (121 yards, 10 carries) and Steele (121 yards, 10 carries) — finished with more than 100 yards.

Brickle, who also ran in three two-point conversions, ended Fleetwood's first possession with a 42-yard TD run.

Petion's 11-yard scoring run gave the Tigers a 14-7 lead.

Brickle's 1-yard run — and his two-point conversion run — put Fleetwood ahead 22-15.

The Golden Mules cut it to 22-21 on a 7-yard pass from Jarabak to Bradley Weder with 1:17 left in the first half, then took the lead on a 1-yard run by Jarabak on the first possession of the second half.

Tristan McFarland answered immediately with a 90-yard kickoff return for a score, and Brickle's conversion run made it 30-27.

After Garcia's 7-yard run put Solanco back in front, Brickle scored on a 23-yard run with 1:23 left in the third to give the Tigers a 37-34 lead. Jaraback then gave the Golden Mules their final lead on an 11-yard run with 10:10 left, setting up those anxious final moments.

The Tigers now go into the final week of the regular season with thoughts of making the postseason, most likely the Eastern Conference playoffs.

"I tell my guys, there's a cornfield down the road and they got lights and a scoreboard, we'll go play, so I don't care.

"We're not going to quit until they tell us to. That's our mentality."