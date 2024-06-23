Czechs hope that Schick can play after all in last Euro group match

Czech Republic's Patrik Schick is led off the pitch after picking up an injury during the UEFA Euro 2024 Group F soccer match between Georgia and Czech Republic at the Volksparkstadion Hamburg. Marcus Brandt/dpa

The Czech Republic hopes that forward Patrik Schick can play after all in their deciding Euro 2024 group match against Turkey on Wednesday amid a calf muscle scare.

Team manager Jaroslav Köstl said on Sunday said that the full nature of the injury would only be determined in an MRI scan later in the day in a Hamburg hospital.

But he added: "An initial light examination last night gave us a sense of optimism that we didn't have after the game."

Schick scored the equalizer in a 1-1 draw against Georgia but limped off with the calf problem a few minutes later. Coach Ivan Hasek said post-match "we are not very optimistic" that he can play against Turkey.

The Czechs need a victory to reach the last 16 in Group F where Portugal have clinched first place ahead of their final match against Georgia.