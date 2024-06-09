Czech Republic's Sadilek out of Euro 2024 after bike accident

Czech Republic's Michal Sadilek in action during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Czech Republic and Switzerland. Kamaryt Michal/CTK/dpa

Czech Republic key midfielder Michal Sadilek will miss the Euro 2024 in Germany after suffering a bicycle accident.

During a regeneration session, he fell off the bike and suffered a cut to his shin, which has ruled him out of the tournament, his club FC Twente said on Sunday.

"This is a big setback for us because Michal is one of our most experienced players," Czech Republic coach Ivan Hasek said.

The nation start the Euros against Portugal on June 18. They also face debutants Georgia and Turkey in Group F.