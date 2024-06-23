Czech Republic Euro 2024 Fixtures: Dates, Venues and Analysis

Czech Republic are still searching for their first win at Euro 2024 with their 1-1 draw with Georgia. What are their remaining fixtures and potential route to the final?

Group F is one that could see Czech Republic excel, especially with the best placed teams finishing third advancing to the knockout stages. Matches against Georgia and Turkey are winnable for the former European Championship finalists and, whilst a win against Portugal might be a bridge too far, Czech Republic should be targeting advancing from the group.

Group F – Matchweek One

This hasn’t been a kind fixture to Czech Republic over recent years, with four losses in their last four games scoring just one goal in that period. A victory at Euro 96, en route to their appearance in the final, is their sole win over Portugal and something they will be looking to put right this summer.

Group F – Matchweek Two

Group F Date Fixture Ground 22/06 Georgia 1-1 Czech Republic Volksparkstadion, Hamburg *All times BST

This will be the first ever meeting between Czech Republic and Georgia.

Group F – Matchweek Three

This has been a fairly common fixture over the past decade, with five meetings between the two nations. Czech Republic have come out on top in two of those encounters but have lost the last three, including in the group stages at the 2016 European Championships.