Czech midfielder Sadilek to miss Euros after falling off bike

Czech Republic play North Macedonia in their final Euro 2024 warm-up friendly on Monday [Getty Images]

Czech Republic midfielder Michal Sadilek has been forced to pull out of Euro 2024 after injuring his leg by falling off a bike.

Sadilek, who plays for Dutch side Twente and featured in the last Euros, also captained his nation in a recent friendly win over Malta.

Manager Ivan Hasek said losing the 25-year-old, who has 24 international caps, was a "big setback".

"Sadilek unfortunately fell while riding his bike and suffered a laceration in the leg," a Czech Republic spokesperson said in a statement on Sunday.

The Czech Republic open their Euros campaign on Tuesday, 18 June, with a game against Portugal. They also face Turkey and Georgia in Group F.

They were knocked out by Denmark in the quarter-finals of Euro 2020.