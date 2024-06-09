Czech midfielder Sadilek to miss Euros after falling off bike
Czech Republic midfielder Michal Sadilek has been forced to pull out of Euro 2024 after injuring his leg by falling off a bike.
Sadilek, who plays for Dutch side Twente and featured in the last Euros, also captained his nation in a recent friendly win over Malta.
Manager Ivan Hasek said losing the 25-year-old, who has 24 international caps, was a "big setback".
"Sadilek unfortunately fell while riding his bike and suffered a laceration in the leg," a Czech Republic spokesperson said in a statement on Sunday.
The Czech Republic open their Euros campaign on Tuesday, 18 June, with a game against Portugal. They also face Turkey and Georgia in Group F.
They were knocked out by Denmark in the quarter-finals of Euro 2020.