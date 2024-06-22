Czech fear for injured Schick ahead of Euro 2024 group finale

Czech coach Ivan Hasek reacts during the UEFA Euro 2024 Group F soccer match between Georgia and Czech Republic at the Volksparkstadion Hamburg. Marcus Brandt/dpa

Czech Republic coach Ivan Hasek fears that key forward Patrick Schick will miss next week's crucial Euro 2024 group match against Turkey with a calf injury.

Schick scored the equalizer in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Georgia before limping off nine minutes later in the second half.

Hasek fears that the player from German league and Cup winners Bayer Leverkusen could not be fit in time for Wednesday's match the Czechs must win to stand a chance of advancing. He said that medical examinations will continue on Sunday in Hamburg.

"We are not very confident concerning his injury," Hasek said. "He is a key player. He knows how to score goals."

But he added defiantly that "we have other players who know that as well."