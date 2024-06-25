Czech coach coy over Schick's fitness for crunch Turkey clash

Czech coach Ivan Hasek reacts during the UEFA Euro 2024 Group F soccer match between Georgia and Czech Republic at the Volksparkstadion Hamburg. Marcus Brandt/dpa

Czech Republic coach Ivan Hasek has refused to rule out or confirm Patrik Schick's availability for the Euro 2024 Group F decider against Turkey.

The Czechs will qualify for the last 16 with a win in Hamburg on Wednesday while a draw might not be enough, raising the prospect they might risk their top striker, who injured his calf in the 1-1 draw with Georgia on Sunday.

"Patrik has been working with the doctors and physiotherapists for two days. He's already feeling better," the coach told a news conference on Tuesday.

The 28-year-old Bayer Leverkusen forward is the Czech Republic's record Euro scorer with six goals over two tournaments. But if he is not fit to start or play against Turkey, Hasek is not panicking.

"Of course there are alternatives and possibilities. We have good replacements," he said. "But Patrik is one of the best players in Europe."