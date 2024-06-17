Czech captain Soucek given all-clear for Portugal clash

Czech Republic's Tomas Soucek and his team mates take part in a training session for the team, ahead of Tuesday's UEFA EURO 2024 Group F soccer match against Portugal. imánek Vít/CTK/dpa

Czech Republic captain Tomas Soucek is fit for their European Championship opener against 2016 winners Portugal on Tuesday.

The 29-year-old midfielder did not feel well on his arrival in Germany.

"I have to thank everyone. I trained today, I feel fine and I hope it will be the same tomorrow," Soucek told a press conference in Leipzig on Monday.

Ahead of the match in the eastern German city, Soucek declared Portugal the clear favourites in Group F and contenders for the title.

In order to win against the Portuguese, the main challenge will be to get to grips with their "megastar" Cristiano Ronaldo, Soucek added.

"We all know Ronaldo's qualities, especially when he has space, he will score a goal. So we can't give him space. We have to double up there," he said.

Coach Ivan Hasek remarked: "We want to neutralize Ronaldo. Our players will remember this game for the rest of their lives if they are successful."

Turkey and Georgia are also in the group and face each other on Tuesday.