Cyrus Kouandjio tweets he’s visiting Detroit

Former Buffalo Bills offensive lineman Cyrus Kouandjio tweeted Tuesday night that he was hopping on a flight to head to Detroit.

Presumably the trip is to visit the Lions and not just to drive 8 Mile Road.

The Bills released Kouandjio two weeks ago after appearing in 25 games with the team over the last three seasons. His visit to Detroit comes on the heels of Lions tackle Taylor Decker injuring his shoulder in practice last week and needing surgery to fix the issue. Decker could miss the start of the regular season as well per head coach Jim Caldwell.

A former second-round pick in 2014, Kouandjio started five games for Buffalo last season. He had surgery on his hip earlier this offseason after falling in his home. The Bills said at the time the Kouandjio would be ready for training camp.