Cyrus Jones looking to seize new opportunity at slot corner

OWINGS MILLS, Md. - Cyrus Jones' old role with the Ravens was as a depth cornerback and return man on special teams. His new role could have much more significance.

Despite a comfortable win over the Packers last Thursday, the good feelings were quickly dampened by an announcement from coach John Harbaugh that nickel cornerback Tavon Young would likely miss the rest of the season with a neck injury.

Young is still waiting to make a final decision, but with him out of the fold for a significant chunk of time, the race is on to try to replace him in an important role on the Ravens defense.

As of Saturday, one of the favorites to assume that role was Jones. He played 34 defensive snaps against the Packers (57 percent), the highest total on the defense, and is a top option for the Ravens in replacing Young.

"Tavon is a great player, I hate seeing what's going on with him right now," Jones said. "I'm praying for him, as all of us are, but it's up to the next man to step up, whoever that is, and I'm just keeping on trying to come out here and practice hard and get better."

Young signed a three-year, $25.8 million dollar contract in the offseason. The signing made him the highest-paid nickel cornerback in the league.

Now, the Ravens will use a host of cornerbacks to assume Young's role on defense. He had 37 tackles, two sacks and one interception last season. He also recovered three fumbles, two of which went for touchdowns.

"We've got a lot of guys, it will be a little different plan if Tavon's not there, in terms of playing more guys in the slot than we normally would've," Harbaugh said.

Jones, originally a second-round draft pick of the Patriots in 2016, played 10 games in 2016 before a torn ACL and meniscus ended his 2017 campaign.

He bounced between New England and Baltimore last season, twice, before settling into his role with the Ravens last year. He played in 13 total games, 11 of which were with Baltimore.

As for this preseason, he's registered six total tackles and an interception that went for a touchdown. He saw the majority of his work this preseason, though, against the Packers.

"I think I played hard, I think I played smart," Jones said. "I got a little fatigued at the end, but overall, I think I'm holding my own out there, flying around and just trying to execute."

Now, he'll assuredly be in the mix at cornerback. Marlon Humphrey, Jimmy Smith and Brandon Carr figure to be the team's top cornerbacks, but Anthony Averett, Maurice Canady and the return of Iman Marshall could also play a part in how the Ravens fill the role.

Aside from the Young injury news, Harbaugh announced guard Marshal Yanda won't play in the preseason, but will be ready for the season opener September 8 against the Dolphins.

First-round pick Marquise Brown is on a much shorter trajectory, however, and could see playing time at the Ravens and Eagles joint practices Monday and Tuesday before the third preseason game of the season.

That game won't be a typical third preseason game, though, as Harbaugh told reporters quarterback Lamar Jackson won't have much different of a workload than he did in the first two preseason games. He played 16 snaps against the Jaguars and 22 against the Packers.

